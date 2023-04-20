Coachella: Diljit Dosanjh Teaches Diplo Bhangra, Bonds With Him Over 'Laddoo', Check It Out

Diljit Dosanjh created history over the weekend as he became the first Punjabi artist to debut at the Coachella music festival in California. The singer-actor enjoys a massive fan following globally now and while he performed his numbers and danced on stage, the crowd including American DJ Diplo were seen grooving to his beats.

Now post his concert, Diljit shared a video of himself partying with Diplo. In the clip, Diljit and Diplo were seen feeding sweets to each other. Along with the clip, Diljit wrote, “Ley Bai Diplo Hun Apna Bai Ae. [Now, Diplo has become my buddy.]" Replying to the post, the American DJ wrote, “Mithe laddoo, Mithe beats." To this, Diljit responded, “Diplo, Oh Balle Jatta."

Every year, the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, hosts the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a celebration of music and the arts. The interesting line-up of artists for the festival also includes Pakistani singer Ali Sethi. Besides him, there are also international artists, including BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Jai Wolf, Joy Crookes, Jai Paul, Frank Ocean and Underworld.

After becoming a global sensation with his blockbuster music, Diljit has left a massively indelible mark with his celebrated acting performances in both Punjabi cinema and Bollywood.

Recently, Diljit’s close friend and actor Jassie Gill also heaped praises for him performing at Coachella. “Diljit paaji performing at Coachella is a moment of immense pride for all of us Punjabis. I have been watching his videos since yesterday. And they are giving me goosebumps. His performances were so good!," he told News18.

He added, “Coachella is such a big platform. He’s the first Punjabi to perform there. He has already made us proud over the years with his work and this has just added on to that. I am genuinely happy for him. I send my heartiest congratulations to him."

Meanwhile on the work front, Diljit will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew. Producer Rhea Kapoor had earlier shared, “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it’s unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience."

