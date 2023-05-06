Coachella Performer Raja Kumari Dubs Diljit Dosanjh's Set 'Special', Says 'Danced Our Hearts Out' | Exclusive

Coachella, one of the biggest global music festivals, might have ended on April 23 but its element of inclusivity, diversity, and Asian representation continues to make headlines. Along with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who grabbed the attention of many across the globe, rapper Raja Kumari also received wide appreciation and love for performing Pasoori with Pakistani musician Ali Sethi on the global stage. In an exclusive interview with News18, she opens up on collaborating with Ali, her hope to perform her own set at Coachella 2024 and her latest track Born To Win from the album titled The Bridge. Excerpts:

How was the experience of performing at Coachella? Would you call yourself an Ali Sethi fan?

Coachella was so amazing. I’m a California native. I was born there. So, I’ve grown up always thinking about Coachella and the first time that I would be able to perform there. Being a guest on Ali Sethi’s set was so special. One, because I love and respect him so much. I love his voice and what he did in Pasoori. It was the number one Googled song in the world. So, getting to sing it on the Coachella stage was pretty incredible. It’s a song I personally listen to, like hundreds of time. So, to be able to sing in Urdu on that stage and be part of the whole South-Asian representation at Coachella was a special time for me. It was just so much fun. I love the song. Ali and I had the best time on stage. I hope we get to do it more times in the future.

In a recent Instagram post, you stated that Ali Sethi invited you to perform the song with him. Could you take us a little through how it all happened?

We’re both friends. Ali lives in New York and I’m in America most of the time. We had met and he’s such a sweet person that he invited me to be a part of this moment. It was magical. I love what he wore on the second week. It was like directly out of an old painting. It was just beautiful. Ali and I being able to hold hands and perform that song was very special for both of us.

Much like Pasoori, videos of Diljit Dosanjh went viral. How was it watching him live?

For me, Diljit’s set was the highlight of Coachella. I got into the festival grounds late because everything was blocked. I literally had to run from one side to the other to make it in time and I made it on time right when he went up on stage. The word I use to describe him being there and us watching him having his moment is ‘special’. We danced our hearts out. So much love and congratulations to him and his team because they had so many dancers on stage. Being on Ali’s set, I know how much logistics were involved for just five-six of us. So, what they did was impressive.

He said that this is just the beginning and going forward, more and more Indian singers will be seen on the Coachella stage…

I’m a magic manifester. I got to be on that stage as a surprise guest. I think that’s something that uniquely happens at Coachella because it’s all about the guests. It was fun to play that role but I do look forward to and hope that next year, I get to have a set of my own and perform the songs that I’ve written. Sharing them at Coachella would be like a full circle. I feel I’ve spent much of my time touring India and performing for people in India. But I think it’s time I share myself and my stage performance with more people in America.

Is there any other performance that stood out for you?

Bad Bunny was incredible. It was so inspiring to watch him. He started his performance by showing video footage featuring all the Latin superstars that paved the way for him. The entire time that he was on stage, he didn’t speak a word in English and neither did Diljit. Watching that felt so good. BLACKPINK was one of the headliners one night. Every headlining moment wasn’t in English and that was a fascinating experience. For me, Bad Bunny was just incredible, be it the production or the flawless transitions. I think Joy Crooks was beautiful and engaging. It was so nice to see her sing live with her band. She’s just like an effortless superstar. It was really nice to be there and see everybody do their thing.

What can you tell us about Born To Win? Would it be safe to say that you feel the same way (Born To Win) about yourself?

This is my first full-length album and the first full-length release from my own label. So, it’s safe to say that I definitely took control during this album and I think part of being able to put a project like this out also got to do with the belief in myself after I left the major label system that I would be able to complete a project like that. Born To Win was written during the pandemic at a time when I didn’t know if we would ever get the stages back and if can have our music careers back in the way we’ve it today. I was reminding myself of my destiny and my dharm. So, Born To Win it’s definitely about myself.

Go on…

The main struggle about making this album was that it was made during the pandemic. So, I didn’t have access to the amount of people I usually have access to. But that struggle also became a strength because this album was made without any distractions and outside opinions. It was made by four people – my two producers, my best friend from childhood who I knew since I was 16 and me. That made Born To Win a return to my roots and my beginning. That’s why the album sounds like what it does and it’s a cohesive thought from the beginning to the end. It’s an important project to me and I hope I get to perform it in Coachella next year.

