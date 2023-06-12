Code Ramayana First Look Poster Released; Check out

The makers of the upcoming film Code Ramayana have recently unveiled the first look poster of the film. Directed by eminent writer Sauda Aruna under the banner of Sauda Aruna Studios, the film pays homage to the spirit of Dravida Bhoomi. The film is based on Sauda Aruna’s mythological book.

Recently, the title announcement of this movie took place with great fanfare at the Film Chamber in Hyderabad. The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Buddhist Bhikshu Bante Sheel Rakshit and acclaimed writer Lalita.

During a press conference held by the film production team, Bharadwaja, who portrayed the character of Durvasa, shared insights about the three-part narrative structure of the Ramayana.

Bharadwaja stated, “The first segment, known as Purva Ramayanam, has already been filmed within 11 days. Code Ramayana signifies the essence and significance of the Ramayana. The primary focus of this project is to faithfully convey the essence of the Ramayana’s message.

He further added, “Following this, we will proceed to complete the second part, Ravana Charita, where the character of Ravana assumes a central role. The third and final segment is known as Uttara Ramayana. Through this three-part narrative, we aim to explore the origins of our existence, shed light on the self-respect of our Dravidian land, and delve into the caste system prevalent in India."

Sauda, the celebrated director renowned for his narratives, has garnered widespread recognition. His book has witnessed a remarkable demand, with one lakh copies sold so far. During the movie’s premiere, megastar Chiranjeevi expressed keenness to be considered for the role of Ravanasura in the forthcoming sequel.