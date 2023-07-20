College Student Asks Lokesh Kanagaraj About His Love Life, Check Director's Reply

One of the most celebrated filmmakers in the Tamil industry of today’s times is undoubtedly Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh has made superhit films like Kaithi, Master and Vikram. He is the first director in Tamil cinema to create a shared cinematic universe which fans and media have come to call the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Lokesh is currently making Leo, teaming up with Thalapathy Vijay for the second time after Master. The shooting of Leo was recently completed. Now, an interaction between Lokesh and students at a college event is making news. The director offered some intriguing information regarding the film Leo and a hint about directing Rajinikanth after his film with Vijay at the college event. He also said that the audio launch of Leo will take place in Coimbatore in September.

The highlight of the event was when a student asked Lokesh about his love life and whether he had been in love when he was in college. Leo had a very interesting reply to the question. He told the student that the answer to this question could be found in his films itself. “If you have watched every film made by me, can you find any love story in it?" he said.