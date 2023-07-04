Colors Tamil To Broadcast 4 Horror Films This Week, Check List

Fans of horror are in for a feast in the upcoming week as Colors Tamil will broadcast four back-to-back films starting from Monday and up until Thursday at 9:30 pm. Let us take a look at all the horror films that will be aired this week.

Aval (2017)

Aval or The House Next Door is a horror film written and directed by Milind Rau. It has a lot of twists and turns which will definitely take the audience to the edges of their seats. To summarise the plot, a newlywed couple moves into a new neighbourhood, and soon they find out that the house next door is haunted. Actor Siddharth and Andrea Jeremiah play the role of a couple. The music for Aval was given by Girishh G.

Kalpana (2012)

Kalpana is a Kannada comedy horror film which was released in 2012. It is directed and produced by Rama Narayanan under his Sri Thenandal Films. The cast of this movie included Upendra, Saikumar and Lakshmi Rai. This film was a remake of the popular Tamil film Kanchana which was released in 2011. Kalpana’s plot was about a man who is afraid of the dark but ends up getting possessed by the spirit of a transgender, boy and his father.

D Block (2022)

D Block is a 2022 film which comes under the genre of psychological thriller. It was directed by Vijay Kumar Rajendran and produced by Aravinnd Singh under MNM Films. The cast of the movie included Arulnithi, Avantika Mishra, Karu Palaniappan, Charandeep, Thalaivasal Vijay, Ramesh Khanna and Uma Riyaz Khan. The film portrayed some female students of an engineering college who were found dead. The authorities, to cover up the tragedy, blame everything on wild animals.