'Come Back, Papa': Adhvithi Shetty Mourns Father's Loss

Actress Adhvithi Shetty, who is known for her performance in the movie Mr and Mrs Ramachari, recently suffered a great personal loss. The actress’s father, Yathiraj Shetty, passed away and she is now mourning and grieving his loss and shared the news on social media.

The actress took to Instagram Stories and shared a series of posts grieving the loss of her beloved father. In one of her stories, she posted a heart and wrote “dad". In the next one, she wrote, “Papa" posted a heart-break emoji and wrote, “Om Shanthi" below it. In the following story, she wrote, “Come back, Papa" and wrote yet another heart-break emoji.

Adhvithi Shetty’s father was reportedly suffering from an illness for some time. He was being treated at a private hospital in Mangaluru, Karnata. According to reports, her father always encouraged her to pursue her career. Now, the death of their father left the family in shock.

Adhvithi Shetty hails from Mangaluru, Karnataka and is the daughter of late Yathiraj Shetty and Nanda Y Shetty. She has a twin sister, Ashvithi Shetty, who was born five minutes apart from Adhvithi and a brother named Arjun Shetty. Before she made a name for herself in the film industry, she was into modelling. She has appeared in many TV commercials and print advertisements promoting popular brands like Shein, Santoor and Colgate, to name a few.