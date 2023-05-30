'Cometh The Hour...': Ravindra Jadeja's Heroics At IPL Final Leave Ranveer Singh Impressed

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was all praises for Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja’s match-winning performance in the IPL 2023 finals. The southpaw kept his nerves calm to take his side past the finish line in a last-ball thriller. With 10 runs needed off the final two deliveries of the match, Jadeja slammed a six and a four to defeat the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). Ranveer, who was quite impressed by the CSK player’s game-changing performance, shared Jadeja’s victory moment on his Instagram Stories.

“Cometh the hour. Cometh the man. Ravindra Sinh Jadeja," the actor wrote in the post.

In a subsequent post, Ranveer Singh also appreciated ‘GOAT’ MS Dhoni’s 0.1 second reaction time after he showcased his vintage stumping move to end Shubman Gill’s stay at the crease.

‘Just GOAT things," Ranveer wrote.

The IPL final was packed with thrilling twists. The game had to be moved to the reserve day after continuous rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Winning the toss, Chennai Super Kings invited Gujarat Titans to bat first. The defending champions got off to a flying start, with openers launching lethal attack on CSK bowlers. While CSK got some respite after the dismissal of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan steered the momentum in favour of Gujarat with his 96 off 47 deliveries. While the young batter eventually missed on a hundred, he managed to take his side past the 200-run mark, the first ever in IPL final.

However, rain once again played a spoiled sport leading the overs to be reduced to 15 leaving CSK to chase a total of 171 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With a bit of a hiccup in the middle overs, Chennai eventually managed to register a 5-wicket victory to equal Mumbai Indian’s record of five IPL titles.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has kick-started the promotion of his upcoming romantic-comedy flick, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie which marks the comeback of Karan Johar as a director, features Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan also essay pivotal roles in the upcoming project. The makers have already dropped the first-look posters of the film’s characters gaining just the right amount of anticipation for its release. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the big screens on July 28.