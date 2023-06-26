Complaint Against Thalapathy Vijay For 'Glorifying' Drugs In Leo Song.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming directorial Leo featuring Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most anticipated films of the year. On Vijay’s birthday, the team released the first single, Naa Ready, from the film as a treat for the fans. The song instantly became a chartbuster as it was loved by the audience but now, it has landed in a legal battle. An activist named RTI Selvam has filed a complaint against the team for promoting the usage and glorifying drugs in the song.

The case has been filed in Chennai’s Korukkuppettai police station on Sunday and has also submitted a petition for the same was on Monday. The petitioner has reportedly asked the court and the Commissioner of Police to take stringent action against the team under the Narcotic Control Act. He also took a dig at Vijay for smoking and consuming alcohol in the song. The petitioner also mentioned the act done by the actor in the song will influence youth to use drugs and booze.

Advertisement

Naa Ready sung by Vijay himself and composed by Anirudh Ravichander has also received a backlash from social media users for promoting the consumption of alcohol and tobacco. A few days back, Vijay, while interacting with school students, emphasised the importance of maintaining a good character. The internet was quick to react and point out the hypocrisy of the actor. While some of his fans took a stand for the actor and claimed that Vijay’s character in the film is rowdy and it is part of it.