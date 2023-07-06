Concrete Utopia Teaser Out: Park Seo Joon Starrer Promises An Intense Survival Drama

The highly anticipated film, Concrete Utopia has released a new teaser and posters of the cast, giving off an intense survival drama mood. The cast includes Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young, and Lee Byung Hun, among many others, in key roles. The film is loosely based on the second part of the popular webtoon ‘Joyful Outcast’ (‘Pleasant Neighbours’).

Concrete Utopia is a disaster thriller that is set against the backdrop of the aftermath of an earthquake in Seoul. The film will follow the lives of the survivors who gather at Hwang Goong Apartments, the only building left standing after the severe disaster.

Lee Byung Hun, who plays the role of a temporary leader of the residents of the apartment, stuns the audience with his intense and serious gaze in the poster. His poster read, “I think that this apartment was chosen". It would be interesting to see his leadership style amid the chaos of the disaster.

Park Seo Joon looks worried with his messed-up hair, light bruises, and chapped lips in the poster. The text on his poster states, “It will be over if we get kicked out of here." It seems that he is struggling to protect his loved ones who have nowhere else to go.

On the other hand, Park Bo Young’s character focuses more on surviving together than worrying about the individual self. She seems optimistic in this critical situation and looks for a solution that would help them survive together. Her poster reads, “Shouldn’t it be our priority to find a way to survive all together?"

The mood and the background of all the newly released posters are similar, and the one-liners hint at the personalities of the characters in the movie. Also, the teaser of the film portrays the different ways survivors try to live through the life-or-death situation.