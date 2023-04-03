Home » Movies » Confirmed! Ishaan Khatter Joins Nicole Kidman And Liev Schreiber For Netflix Series The Perfect Couple

Confirmed! Ishaan Khatter Joins Nicole Kidman And Liev Schreiber For Netflix Series The Perfect Couple

This is not Ishaan Khatter’s first international project. Earlier, the star had a cameo in Don’t Look Up, headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

April 03, 2023

Ishaan Khatter to feature alongside Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in The Perfect Couple.
It’s official! Actor Ishaan Khatter has joined the cast of Netflix’s limited series The Perfect Couple. It is the TV adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s best-selling novel of the same name. Ishaan, on Sunday, celebrated “new beginnings" of his career by sharing an update about the series which will also star Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isac, Isabelle Adjani, Donna Lynne Champlin. He shared a photo of The Perfect Couple casting announcement, which revealed that fans will see Ishaan in the role of Shooter Dival, best friend of the groom (played by Benji Winbury). The next slide of Ishaan’s post shows an excerpt about his show from a Variety report.

Announcing his addition to the stellar star cast of The Perfect Couple, Ishaan Khatter wrote: “New beginnings." His family and friends cheered for him and gave him shout-out in the comments section. Ishaan’s sister-in-law Mira Rajput wrote: “Onwards and upwards" with red heart icons while his Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi commented: “Kya baat hai (what a great thing)!" and added a red heart icon.

Adarsh Gourav dropped fire icons and Armaan Malik commented: “Big! Congrats brother." Dia Mirza also wished Ishaan Khatter and dropped high-five emojis in the comments section. Ishaan’s A Suitable Boy co-star Tanya Maniktala wrote: “Wuhooo!!! Many many congratulations."

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s post here:

The Perfect Couple is the story of Amelia Sacks, who will soon marry the love of her life – a man from one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her future mother-in-law (played by Nicole), who doesn’t like her much, is planning an extravagant wedding ceremony. However, things go south when a body turns up on the beach and everyone becomes a suspect.

This is not Ishaan Khatter’s first international project. Earlier, the star had a cameo in Don’t Look Up, headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Marly Streep.

Back home, Ishaan Khatter is known for his roles in movies like A Suitable Boy, Dhadak and Phone Bhoot. He made his acting debut with Majid Majidi’s 2017 critically-acclaimed film Beyond The Clouds.

first published: April 03, 2023
last updated: April 03, 2023
