CONFIRMED! Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer To FINALLY Drop On This Date; Details Inside

The rising fever of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film Jawan is just leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience on the edge with its intriguing songs. Amid all this, the audience is desperately waiting to watch further glimpses of this action entertainer in the trailer and finally, the makers are ready to treat everyone with the trailer on 31st August 2023.

The excitement among the audience for Jawan is well visible across the nation. While the prevue has just given a small glimpse into the world of this massive action entertainer, now the time has come for the trailer to unleash. The long wait of the audience has finally come to an end as the trailer is all set to drop on 31st August 2023, Thursday. It’s less than two weeks left for the release of the film and the trailer will definitely set the excitement for SRK’s action-packed entertainer a notch higher.

To note, Jawan’ marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with Atlee. The prevue gave the audience a glimpse into the many shades that the superstar will portray in the film. The much-awaited film will release on September 7 this year. It will feature Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in key roles. It is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. According to Times Now Digital King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie.