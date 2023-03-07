Home » Movies » Conman Sukesh Pens Letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on Holi, Says 'I Will Go to... My Baby Girl'

Conman Sukesh Pens Letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on Holi, Says 'I Will Go to... My Baby Girl'

Last month, conman Sukesh also told reporters to wish Jacqueline Fernandez a happy Valentine’s Day.

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 07:52 IST

Jacqueline has been questioned by the ED multiple times in connection with conman Sukesh's money laundering case.
Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently in jail and has been accused of extorting over Rs 200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter, has penned a letter to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez wishing her a Happy Holi. Sukesh also addressed the media, his family, supporters and “haters" and extended his wishes to all.

“…I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi," his letter read. “On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility. You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love. My Jackie."

Last month, Sukesh had told reporters to wish Jacqueline a happy Valentine’s Day on his behalf. Not just this, when he was informed that Jacqueline had said that he “used" her, the alleged conman said, “I don’t want to comment anything about her. She has got her reasons to say. I don’t want to say anything about her. When you love someone, you try to protect them."

In January, Sukesh had also issued a statement via his lawyers Anant Malik and AK Singh and claimed even though he was in a ‘serious relationship’ with Jacqueline, it was Nora Fatehi who allegedly ‘brainwashed’ him against the former. “Nora used to try calling me at least 10 times a day and if I don’t answer the call she used to keep on calling me," Sukesh had claimed as quoted by The Print.

