Conman Sukesh Writes to ‘My Baby’ Jacqueline from Jail on His Birthday, Says ‘Your Love for Me…’

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has penned a letter addressing Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of his birthday. The conman, who is the primary accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, is stationed in Tihar Jail currently. He claimed he was dating Jacqueline. However, the actress reportedly denied it. In the letter released on Saturday, Sukesh called Jacqueline his ‘Botta Bomma’ and thanked her for all the love she’s given him.

“My Baby Jacqueline," his letter began. “My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me. I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don’t need proof and that’s all matters to me, baby. But I must admit, I am missing you, you

know how much I love you my botta bomma," he added.

“You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends, for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you," his letter concluded.

Jacqueline’s name was associated with Sukesh’s extortion case after the ED called her and Nora Fatehi for questioning. Sukesh claimed dating the actress. However, Jacqueline denied it. Further investigation revealed that he had gifted her several gifts, including luxury cars and jewellery.

Meanwhile, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul, were arrested by the ED earlier this year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over an alleged extortion racket being run from jail. In the FIR, Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh had alleged that Chandrasekhar conned her of Rs 200 crore pretending to be a government official.

