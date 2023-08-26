'Contemporary Women Are Clear About Their Desires': Janhvi Kapoor On Modern Dating

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is known for her candid expression of opinions and her refreshing openness. Beyond her cinematic achievements, her personal life often captures attention. In a recent episode of Tinder’s Swipe Ride, Janhvi shared her perspective on self-worth and self-love, shedding light on the importance of embracing one’s intrinsic value in relationships.

Janhvi Kapoor’s appearance on Tinder’s Swipe Ride highlighted her belief that understanding and valuing one’s worth is synonymous with self-love. She encouraged individuals not to settle for partners who fail to recognize this essence. According to Janhvi, beauty is a multidimensional concept, and genuine contentment emerges from embracing every facet of oneself. In her view, setting high standards is not about being picky, but about recognizing and appreciating one’s own value.

The actress emphasized the significance of honesty in dating, advocating for genuine relationships without pretence or game-playing. Janhvi’s insights underscored the idea that labels and categories matter less than personal beliefs and authenticity. She stressed the importance of being in a relationship where people truly love and accept each other for who they are.

Advertisement

Addressing the issue of self-love, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the societal pressures that often make women feel inadequate or not attractive enough. She emphasized the importance of feeling good about oneself and not settling for less than one deserves. This, she believes, fosters self-love and healthy relationships. Her views resonate with the sentiments of 86 per cent of Indian women who believe in prioritizing self-focus while dating.