Content creator Karan Sonawane, who runs the YouTube channel Focusedindian, has recently crossed the milestone of 1 lakh subscribers. Karan is one of those content creators whose videos are so relatable to our everyday life that you can’t help but exclaim “Hey that is so me", after watching them.

Karan recently met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai. Raj Thackeray is known to applaud and encourage new talents and it does not come as a surprise that the MNS supremo is a fan of Karan’s content as well.

Raj Thackerau had personally invited Karan to meet him. The content creator, who was on a trip to London, arrived directly at Raj Thakeray’s residence after landing in Mumbai. Karan has posted pictures of his meeting with Raj Thackeray and shared a small part of their conversation in the caption.

He mentioned that he would love to interview Raj Thackeray someday in his usual quirky GenZ way.

In the first photo, Raj Thackeray is seen smiling while holding Karan’s hand. In the second photo, both are posing in front of the camera. Karan’s fans have appreciated this visit.

Along with Karan Sonawane, Siddhant Sarfare, Neil Salekar, Saurabh Ghadge, Shubham Jadhav, Shravan Shirasagar, Shantanu Rangnekar, Neelraj Kadam, Nikhil Dhadve, Tejas Gaikwad, Dhananjay Pawar, Manmeet Pem and Ankita Valawalkar were present at Raj Thackeray’s house. Amit Thackeray and Sharmila Thackeray were also present on this occasion.

Whether it’s Creator Collabs, YouTube, or Instagram, Karan’s name has always been at the top of most lists. The content creator has been seen collaborating with other artists like Dhanashree Verma, Ashish Chanchlani and Viraj Ghelani for his YouTube channel.

