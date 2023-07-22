Cooku With Komali Star Pugazh Wins Hearts With His New Hosting Gig On Vijay TV

Vijay TV’s hit reality show Cooku with Komali has become a favourite among viewers, thanks to its innovative concept that seamlessly blends cooking and comedy. Throughout its run, the show has introduced audiences to various talented participants, but one contestant, Pugazh, has managed to steal the limelight and win the adoration of millions.

Pugazh, famously known as the affable clown, has proven to be a true all-rounder on the show. With his endearing humour and on-the-spot comedic timing, he keeps the cooks on their toes and has the audience in splits. Even the usually stern judges can’t help but burst into laughter at his antics. Pugazh’s charm doesn’t end there; he also shows a caring and supportive side by going the extra mile to buy immunity for contestants.

The talented Pugazh has made significant strides in the Tamil Cinema industry, and now, he is set to elevate his already-established fame even further. Vijay TV has tapped him as the temporary host of their new show Ready Steady Po Season 2. This exciting news has taken the internet by storm, with netizens eagerly sharing their excitement about seeing Pugazh in this new role.