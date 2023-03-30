Tamil actor Cool Suresh has become one of the most prominent faces in the film industry. Known mostly for his portrayal in comic and negative roles, the actor has delivered some powerful performances in films like Kaakha Kaakha, Thodraa, Padikkathavan, and Singham 3. Cool Suresh also claims to be an ardent admirer of Tamil star Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu. He has also gained popularity for his movie reviews by never failing to catch the first-day show of every film that has been released.

Earlier, Cool Suresh in an interview with a media portal revealed that he would be coming on a helicopter to watch Simbu’s latest film Pathu Thala. He even claimed to be ready to mortgage his house to afford the helicopter. Seems like he has kept his promise, but by adding his surprising twist.

According to the Tamil Samayam, Cool Suresh booked the tickets for the 8 am show of Pathu Thala. He arrived in Chennai’s Rohini theatre to watch his favourite actor pack some punches. Being the man of his word, the Tamil actor-comedian brought with him a toy helicopter. A video of the same is currently doing the rounds on the Internet.

The now-viral clip was tweeted on March 30. It captured Cool Suresh being mobbed by fans. Surrounding him were elaborate posters of Pathu Thala. Cool Suresh held a red and green coloured toy helicopter in his hand, showing it off to the people present there. The fans looked eager to click pictures with the Tamil actor, with cellphones in their hands.

Not long ago Cool Suresh during an interview session did the craziest things to prove his loyalty toward Simbu, reports Filmi Beat. The interactive session was conducted in the middle of the sea. Both the host and Cool Suresh were seated on a small boat.

When the host questioned him whether it was true that people were taking advantage of Simbu’s name to gain publicity, Cool Suresh reportedly lost his cool. To show his love for Simbu, The Tamil actor jumped into the sea. However, netizens called it a cheap publicity stunt, claiming the whole incident to be scripted.

Simbu’s much-talked-about project Pathu Thala was released on March 30. The gangster action film has opened to decent reviews from fans and critics alike. Helmed by Obeli N. Krishna, Pathu Thala also stars Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sayyeshaa Saigal, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Kalaiyarasan in important roles.

