Corona Dhavan Trailer Out: Lukman Avaran And Sruthy Jayan’s Film Is A Complete Entertainer

The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming film Corona Dhavan has been released, featuring an ensemble cast including Lukman Avaran, Sreenath Bhasi, Johny Antony, Bitto, Irshad Ali, Sarath Sabha, and Sruthy Jayan. The film, helmed by debutante filmmaker CC, promises to be a laugh riot, according to the trailer. Produced by James and Jerome, the storyline revolves around a group of alcoholics whose lives take an unexpected turn during the Covid-19 lockdown.

With glimpses of romantic scenes between the lead actors Lukman Avaran and Sruthy Jayan, Corona Dhavan is expected to catch the eyes of many. The supporting roles are played by Sreenath Bhasi, Johny Antony, Bitto, Irshad Ali, and Sarath Sabha. The film is set in the village of Anathadam and is written by Sujai Mohanraj, with editing by Ajeesh Anand. Rijo Joseph composed the music, while Bibin Ashok is responsible for the background score.

Advertisement

The film’s cinematography is handled by Janeesh Jayanandan, with art direction by Kannan Athirapally. Sujith CS has designed the costumes, and Pradeep Gopalakrishnan is in charge of the make-up.

Since its release, the trailer of Corona Dhavan has already garnered over 230,000 views and received more than 400 comments. Users on YouTube expressed their excitement and praised the cast, describing the trailer as fun and entertaining. One user eagerly anticipated the film, stating, “Corona Dhavan is going to burst out our bellies. Eagerly waiting for the movie, CC’s dream." Another user simply commented, “Superb trailer."

The film was initially titled Corona Javan but was later changed to Corona Dhavan due to a technical reason, as explained by lead actor Lukman Avaran in an Instagram post.