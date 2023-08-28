Court Directs Rajinikanth's Jailer Makers to Cut Scene with Killer in Royal Challengers Bangalore Jersey

The attorneys representing both parties informed the Court that they have reached an agreement to resolve the issue through an out-of-court settlement. They will digitally modify the disputed scene. Sun Pictures gave assurance to the Court that the modification will be made in the theatrical release of the film by September 1. It’ll also be implementing in broadcast on television and OTT platforms.

The court ordered, “The Defendants as also all parties acting for or on their behalf including their distribution network shall be bound by the above terms and conditions. With effect from 1st September, 2023, in the theatrical depiction of the film Jailer the RCB team jersey shall stand edited/altered. The Defendants shall ensure that after 1st September, 2023, none of the theatres would exhibit the RCB jersey in any form whatsoever. Insofar as television, satellite or any OTT platform is concerned, prior to the release thereof, the altered version of the film shall be broadcasted/telecasted."