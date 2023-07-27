Court Slaps Rs 32,000 Fine On Man Who Insulted Korean Star Suzy With Derogatory Comment

A hefty fine has been imposed on the anonymous person who made malicious remarks against South Korean actress and singer Bae Suzy. The Supreme Court convicted the man guilty by dismissing his second appeal on Thursday, July 27, according to Soompi. The alleged accused undergoing trial for his derogatory remarks on Suzy’s character has been ordered to pay 500 thousand won (approximately Rs 32,000) in damages. The person was sued by the Vagabond star’s agency related to his comments made on online websites between October to December 2015.

As reported by The Korean Herald, the man in question allegedly called Suzy a “national hotel girl" in the comment section of online articles. He was subsequently sued and initially sentenced to pay a monetary penalty but the accused requested a formal trial pleading not guilty. It is suggested the anonymous person was sentenced to pay a fine of 1 million won (approximately Rs 64,000) as per the ruling of the first trial. But when the man appealed the court’s judgment at a higher court, the ruling was overturned citing that his comments were not worthy of punishment.