Cricket Legend Chris Gayle Reveals Bollywood Actress He Wants To Dance With

Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle has made a successful transition from sports to an additional career in music. He has been successfully balancing both cricket and a musical career, which started with his debut single We Come Out to Party in November 2020. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore hard hitter has now come up with yet another music video titled Oh Fatima where he has collaborated with singer-songwriter and music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee. Chris Gayle has been promoting the song and during the launch of the music video, he disclosed which Bollywood actor he would like to shake a leg with.

Chris Gayle disclosed that he has met Deepika Padukone and would like to dance with her on a song. In a DNA article, the cricketer was reported as stating, “I have met her in person." He added, “Deepika Padukone is a lovely lady. I would love to shake a leg with her in a song."

According to its makers, Oh Fatima is a one-of-a-kind fusion of two global aesthetics. The outcome is a “swoony, groovy and vibrant track" that is a foot-tapping frenetic song that combines Jamaican and Indian musical genres. The song was sung, written, and arranged by Arko and Chris Gayle, with Rammjii Gulatii serving as the director. Karina Karra, an artist from Uzbekistan, is also featured.

Gayle said: “My stint with India and the IPL has been so unforgettable, and Oh Fatima brings my natural love for music and singing to a satisfying conclusion. People all over the world will enjoy this song and the beautiful locations, brilliant relationships, and fantastic work with Arko and the team."

“Our goal is to bring the Indian music industry to a global platform," continued Arko. This passion is personified in the song Oh Fatima. Chris Gayle is a global icon, and both his music and the cricket ground reflect his explosive personality.