Curiosity Mounts As Saif Ali Khan Remains Missing In Adipurush Promotions

With just two days remaining for the grand release of the film Adipurush, the production team and actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie on the largest scale possible. The team, including Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, recently visited the Tirumala temple as part of promotions and also have been attending multiple events over the last month. However, one aspect of the promotions that have not escaped the notice of fans is the absence of Saif Ali Khan from the promotional events for Adipurush.

Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana, a very crucial character in the film based on the Ramayana and his absence has left some fans wondering why he is not attending the events. A Reddit user was so intrigued to know the answer that he created a thread discussing the actor’s absence from the film promotions. Many users came up with their versions of why they thought Saif was missing from the film promotions.

Some thought that the team was deliberately keeping Saif away since he has been known to make controversial statements during film promotions. A user pointed out Saif said he was not proud of his film Humshakals before it was released.

The user also pointed out that Saif had done the same during the promotion of Om Raut’s previous film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Saif said that history had been distorted in the film, a remark that did not go down well with lead star Ajay Devgn as well as Om Raut.