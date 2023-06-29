CV Shivashankar, Veteran Kannada Actor And Director, Dies Aged 90

CV Shivashankar, a distinguished director, actor, screenwriter, lyricist, producer and dialogue writer, passed away at the age of 90 due to a heart attack on June 27 in Bengaluru. Reports suggest that Shivashankar collapsed at his home in Bengaluru.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, his condition did not improve despite efforts. CV Shivashankar’s sudden collapse during a pooja came as a shock to his family, with his son Venkat Bharadwaj sharing the details. Doctors later confirmed that he the veteran actor suffered a cardiac arrest.

CV Shivashankar is survived by his wife, Radhamma, and their two sons. One of his sons, Venkat Bharadwaj, also works in the film industry and shared a professional relationship with his father. The duo has collaborated on two films: A Day in the City, released in 2015, and Bablusha, released in the following year.

CV Shivashankar’s immense talent and deep-rooted love for Kannada heritage, land and culture were evident in the impactful lyrics he penned. The Kannada film industry mourned the loss of this remarkable artist, with numerous actors expressing their condolences and paying tribute to his contributions.