D50: Dhanush is Bald, Poses Shirtless in DD2 Poster, Movie Commences Filming

D50: Dhanush returns as the director for the second time with D50 and he has already got down to business. The actor, who is not only directing but also starring in the Tamil film, took to Twitter on Wednesday night and shared the first poster of the upcoming film. In the poster, Dhanush stood at a distant, sporting a bald look. He was seen shirtless as he posed on an elevated height.

The poster was in the them of red and white. Sharing the poster, Dhanush announced that he has dived into the filming process. “#D50 #DD2 Shoot begins @sunpictures Om Namashivaya," he captioned the tweet. The poster also revealed that Dhanush has also written the film.

The announcement came just a few days after Dhanush was spotted in his new bald look at Tirupati. The actor offered prayers at Tirupathi temple along with sons Yatra and Linga. The actor’s parents were also present.