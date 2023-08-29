D51: 'King' Nagarjuna To Join Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna in Sekhar Kammula Film; Deets Inside

It is a special birthday celebrations for Nagarjuna’s fans. The Telugu superstar turned a year older on Tuesday, August 29, and on the occasion, fans are being treated to new film announcements and posters. One of the many announcements made today was his addition to Dhanush’s upcoming film, D51. The filmmakers took to social media on Tuesday and announced that they have roped in for the film but kept details of his role under the wraps.

“We needed a powerhouse for our pan-Indian for our pan-Indian project with Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula and who better than our very own ‘King.’ Wishing King Nagarjuna a very happy birthday! We are extremely excited to work with you once again! Can’t wait to get this show on the road!" the team said.

For the unversed, D51 was announced on Dhanush’s birthday last month. Direcrtor Shekhar Kammula took to his social media accounts and announced that he will be helming Dhanush’s 51st film. Along with the announcement, he shared a poster in which a bundle of money was placed while a city landscape filled the remaining frame.

Last week, Rashmika announced that she will be a part of the film as well. Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared a video to make the special announcement. “Hi guys. Today I have a big, big, BIG, surprise for all of you. I am very, very excited about this so I am really excited to show it to all of you as well," she said, before uncovering the frame poster of D51.