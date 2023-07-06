Dad Had Heart Attack After My Break-up With Ex-boyfriend: Palak Purswani

Actress Palak Purswani’s stint with Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a short one, as she was evicted just within a week. However, even with her very brief stay in the house, she has managed to create a fan following and has been giving interviews ever since her eviction. It is interesting to note that Palak’s former boyfriend Avinash Sachdev has been a co-contestant along with her on the show. He is still inside the house, while Palak has been eliminated. Unsurprisingly, fans are eager to know what went wrong between them and in a recent interview, Palak opened up about how things went sour in their relationship.

The actress, talking to Siddharth Kannam, said that she caught Avinash cheating on her twice. She said that when she checked Avinash’s call log and messages after a brief argument, she was shocked to discover he had been two-timing with a woman that she hated. “Since I have no right to hold that woman responsible, I will not take her name. The actress was a person I had never liked, and Avinash knew this," she said.

Palak said that since their families were also in the relationship, she discussed it with Avinash’s parents. She then decided to give Avinash a second chance but soon caught him exchanging numbers with women at a party and also exchanged inappropriate messages with two sisters at the same time.