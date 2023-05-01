Dadasaheb Phalke Birth Anniversary: All About Father Of Indian Cinema And His Legacy

Dadasaheb Phalke, widely recognised as the founder of Indian cinema, is credited with pioneering the country’s film industry. In 1969, an award ceremony was established in his honour, dedicated to recognising excellence in the entertainment industry. The inaugural recipient of the award was actress Devika Rani. April 30 marked the 153rd birth anniversary of Dadasaheb Phalke and celebrations were held in his memory.

His commitment to film production was such that he went to the red light district to search for a suitable actress for his debut film, driven by his passion for filmmaking.

Dadasaheb was born in Trimbakeshwar, a place in Nashik. His father was a professor at Elphinstone College and a Sanskrit scholar. He completed his graduation from J.J. School of Art in Mumbai, where he learned various skills such as drawing, photography, technology and crafts.

He is credited with producing the first Indian film Raja Harishchandra. The story of how he made his first film is quite fascinating. According to reports, finding an actress for the film was a major challenge for him. Despite numerous attempts, he was unable to convince any actress to work in his film, with the main reason being the social stigma attached to acting.

Dadasaheb Phalke had a budget of only Rs 15,000 for his first film. Despite his best efforts, he was unable to find an actress who would agree to work within his budget. He even went to the extent of searching for a heroine in the red light area.

As no one was willing to work as an actress for the meagre budget of Rs 15,000, Dadasaheb had to face disappointment in his search for a suitable heroine. He then went to a hotel to have tea and coincidentally saw a woman who became the protagonist of his film, Raja Harishchandra. Dadasaheb made history with his first film which is considered a landmark in Indian cinema. His passion for cinematography was evident from the fact that he used to watch films for 4-5 hours every day.

Dadasaheb Phalke was a perfectionist who oversaw every aspect of film production, from costume design to the final product. Throughout his 19-year-long career in cinema, he produced 95 full-length films and 26 short films. Today, exceptional artists are recognised with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

