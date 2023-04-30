Trends :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Dadasaheb Phalke Birth Anniversary: List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Recipients Over The Years

Dadasaheb Phalke Birth Anniversary: List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Recipients Over The Years

Dadasaheb Phalke Birth Anniversary: Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest award for film personalities in the country to recognize valuable contribution in Indian cinema's development

April 30, 2023

(From left) Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are among the recipients of prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award.
DADASAHEB PHALKE BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Born on April 30, 1870, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke came from a small town in Bombay Presidency. Known as Dadasaheb Phalke, he was director, producer screenwriter, editor and distributor. He is regarded as the Father of Indian Cinema for giving the country its first full-length feature film. The indigenous silent film was titled, Raja Harishchandra (1913).

Dadasaheb Phalke Birth Anniversary: In 1971, India post released a stamp bearing Dadasaheb’s character in his reverence. (Image: Shutterstock)

In a 19-year-career span, he worked on 95 feature films and 27 short films. His last film, Gangavataran (1937) was the only film made by Dadasaheb with sound and dialogues.

After his death in 1944, the Government of India initiated an award on his name titled The Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1969. It is the highest award for film personalities in the country to recognize valuable contribution in Indian cinema’s development. In 1971, India post released a stamp bearing Dadasaheb’s character in his reverence.

Here are the winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award since its inception in 1969. Devika Rani was the first recipient of the prestigious award.

  1. Devika Rani (1969)
  2. Birendranath Sircar
  3. Prithviraj Kapoor
  4. Pankaj Mullick
  5. Ruby Myers (Sulochana)
  6. B. N. Reddy
  7. Dhirendra Nath Ganguly
  8. Kanan Devi
  9. Nitin Bose
  10. Raichand Boral
  11. Sohrab Modi
  12. Paidi Jairaj
  13. Naushad
  14. L. V. Prasad
  15. Durga Khote
  16. Satyajit Ray
  17. V. Shantaram
  18. B. Nagi Reddy
  19. Raj Kapoor
  20. Ashok Kumar
  21. Lata Mangeshkar
  22. Akkineni Nageswara Rao
  23. Bhalji Pendharkar
  24. Bhupen Hazarika
  25. Majrooh Sultanpuri
  26. Dilip Kumar
  27. Rajkumar
  28. Sivaji Ganesan
  29. Kavi Pradeep
  30. B. R. Chopra
  31. Hrishikesh Mukherjee
  32. Asha Bhosle
  33. Yash Chopra
  34. Dev Anand
  35. Mrinal Sen
  36. Adoor Gopalakrishnan
  37. Shyam Benegal
  38. Tapan Sinha
  39. Manna Dey
  40. V. K. Murthy
  41. D. Ramanaidu
  42. K. Balachander
  43. Soumitra Chatterjee
  44. Pran
  45. Gulzar
  46. Shashi Kapoor
  47. Manoj Kumar
  48. K. Viswanath
  49. Vinod Khanna
  50. Amitabh Bachchan
  51. Rajinikanth
  52. Asha Parekh

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was not awarded in the years 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

first published: April 30, 2023
last updated: April 30, 2023, 06:45 IST
