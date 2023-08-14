Daggubati Venkatesh Completes 37 Years: Some Of His Films That Are A Must-watch

Daggubati Venkatesh is one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. He has a massive fan following in South India and is popularly known as Victory Venkatesh among fans. Today, August 14 marks his 37 years in Tollywood. He made his acting debut with K Raghavendra Rao’s 1986 film Kaliyuga Pandavulu. The film received a great response from the audience, and Daggubati Venkatesh was even given the Best Newcomer Award for his performance. Even though he hails from a film family, Venkatesh established himself as a hero through his sheer hard work and choice of films. Let’s look at some of his best films in his 37-year-long career:

Nuvvu Naaku Nachav: Nuvvu Naaku Nachav is considered one of the best films of Venkatesh’s career. The film was released in 2001 and was directed by Vijay K Bhaskar. The film is a romantic comedy, and Venkatesh’s character was highly appreciated by the audience. It also stars Aarthi Agarwal as the female lead.

Drushyam and Drushyam 2: Drushyam and Drushyam 2 are one of the most popular film franchises in the Telugu film industry. Venkatesh plays the role of a family man who tries to protect his family from being caught in a murder case. It is a remake of the hit Malayalam film Drishyam, starring Mohanlal. It was also remade in Hindi, with Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Kshana Kshanam: Kshana Kshanam was done by Venkatesh during the early years of his career. The film was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and also starred Sridevi and Paresh Rawal in important roles. The film is a heist thriller and received a great response from the audience. Venkatesh’s character and his chemistry with Sridevi were also well-received by people.