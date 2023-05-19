Dalljiet Kaur Opens Up About Relationship With Daughter Ariana

Dalljiet Kaur, who has worked in serials like Chhoti Sarrdaarni, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Kulvaddhu, married her beau Nikhil Patel, an NRI businessman living in Kenya, on March 18. This is the second time that the actress got married. While Dalljiet already has a son, Nikhil is also the father of two children. The actress recently shared how her relationship with her stepdaughter is.

When Dalljiet Kaur shares pictures and videos these days, people often question her about her bond with her stepdaughter. Recently, she hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram handle and asked her fans to share their questions. One of them asked about her relationship with her stepdaughter, and the actress gave this reply.

The actress said that her bond with her stepdaughter Ariana is very congenial. “She is a teenager and every teenager has a fun bond with her mother. I have the same relationship with Ariana. We both feel free to talk about anything. We gossip and go for a coffee together. This is a very nice thing touchwood. She also showed a glimpse of her daughter and said that she calls her D mum," Dalljiet said.

Dalljiet has also shared a picture with her daughter and son on social media with the caption, “Emotional day today. It feels amazing to have a family. Amazing to feel complete. Life comes a full circle and I know someone up there is watching your journey…Someone up there who wants you to feel the blessing! #touchwood #blessed #gratitude #take2 #dalniktake2." Check the picture here

Further, the actress said that coming to Kenya has been a good change for Jaydon.