Dalljiet Kaur Poses With Stepdaughter At Wedding; Kapil Sharma's Zwigato Mints Only Rs 42 Lakhs on Day 1

Actress Dalljiet Kaur married her Nikhil Patel on Saturday, March 18, and the wedding pictures are going viral. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai in a dreamy wedding ceremony, in the presence of their family and friends. Also present at the wedding were Dalljiet’s friends from the industry, Riddhi Dogra and Karishma Tanna. The duo shared the first pictures from the wedding, revealing that Dalljiet ditched the traditional red outfit for a gorgeous white wedding ensemble. She posed with her husband, son and her stepdaughter.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been receiving an overwhelming response from around the world ever since its release. Recently, the film also created history at the Oscars 2023 as Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award. However, do you know that Rajamouli and his team were not given free tickets to attend the prestigious 95th Academy Awards?

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened Salman Khan once again. In a recent interview with ABP news, he mentioned that the ‘goal of his life’ is to kill Salman Khan and added that the matter will end only after the actor apologises to the Bishnoi community for allegedly killing the blackbuck. “Salman Khan will have to apologise. He should go to our temple in Bikaner and apologise. The goal of my life is to kill Salman Khan. I will kill Salman Khan if his security is removed," Bishnoi said.

Zwigato box office collection day 1: Kapil Sharma’s film Zwigato recorded a surprising box office collection on its first day. The film, which marks Nandita Das’ third directorial film, had a limited release, hitting only 409 screens, and has collected Rs 42 lakhs only. The film has recorded dull collections despite good reviews.

Sonali Kulkarni took to Instagram and issued an apology for her recent viral video in which she called Indian women ‘lazy’ and accused them of depending on their boyfriends or husbands to fulfill their needs. In a lengthy statement. Sonali said that she did not intend to other women with her statements and added that she has learned a lot from this incident. The apology was made after several women, including Urfi Javed, slammed Sonali for her opinions.

