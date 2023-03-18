Dalljiet Kaur Says 'Life Is Going To Change' After Marrying Nikhil Patel, Talks About Their Kids

Dalljiet Kaur is all set to embark on a new journey with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. The couple will tie the knot today, March 18 in the presence of their family members. Best wishes from fans and friends continue to pour in for the actress ahead of her wedding. Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel’s pre-wedding festivities began on March 16 and glimpses from their ceremonies are circulating online. Now, in a candid conversation with a news portal, Dalljiet Kaur shared her excitement about tying the knot with Nikhil Patel.

Dalljiet Kaur is definitely having wedding jitters. Talking about it, she told ETimes that she is excited but quite nervous at the same time. “I thought I had a month or two till the big day, abhi toh time hai. However, time has gone by so fast aur kal shaadi hai (March 18). It is quite an interesting phase in my life and a lot of things are about to change. Poori zindagi palatne waali hai and I will welcome that with an open heart." She further hopes that whatever decision she is taking is right for her son Jaydon and Nikhil and his daughters. She is excited and looking forward to the new phase.

Advertisement

Dalljiet Kaur is one of the happiest brides and pictures from her sangeet ceremony are proof. To give an ode to their love story, Dalljiet described her journey with Nikhil in her mehendi. “It was a thoughtful mehendi design. Nikhil and my lives were defined on each hand. On one, there is a bride and a camera. ‘Take 2’ is also written, as that is what is happening in my life. There is an airplane on the other because Nikhil travels a lot. There is also a drawing of two parents and three kids," she said. Dalljiet hopes she and Nikhil continue to hold hands together forever as parents and a family.

Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to her Bigg Boss ex-contestant Shalin Bhanot and they share a nine-year-old boy, Jaydon. Nikhil Patel, on the other hand, has two daughters from his previous marriage, Aariyana (13), and Aanika (8).

Advertisement

Work-wise, Dalljiet Kaur has worked in several shows like- Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and many more. She even participated in several reality shows including Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye 4.

Read all the Latest Movies News here