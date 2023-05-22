'Dance And Eat Pizza': Kushal Badrike's Note For Wife Leaving For US

Popular Marathi actor Kushal Badrike, who is known for his comic timing, has gained a lot of fame through the show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. He has acknowledged and appreciated several times that his wife, Sunayana Badrike, has played a huge role in his acting career. Similar to her husband, Sunayana is also full of talents. She is a trained Kathak dancer and has done her graduation studies in Kathak as well. She also holds the titles of Visharad and Alankar in Kathak. Recently, the Chala Hawa Yeu Dya actor penned an emotional note for his wife as she travels to the USA for her upcoming show, Mughal E Azam.

He uploaded a family picture at the airport on Instagram and captioned it,

“Yaar Sunayana, you are going to America, and you’ll be performing in Mughal E Azam. Just dance, eat pizza and burgers, and stay fully packed. I am not used to staying away from you for so long, so our home is a bit worried for you. By the time you come back… the season may have changed, the rains may’ve left, our kids’ classes and friends at school may have changed, Manuchi will have gone from half pants to full pants, and Gandhu will be under pressure as the exams will be approaching."

He also added that once they used to look out for their dream home, and now their home will wait for his wife’s homecoming. Kushal said that without her presence, he would become like a small room in a big house. In the end, he concluded and said, “Even though Mughals never ruled America, your Mughal E Azam will conquer all of America."

The emotional post attracted a lot of attention from his fans. Many of them congratulated Sunayana for her show and wished her luck on the journey. Sunayana has been a part of various dance events and has performed for years. Recently, she even performed at the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Mughal E Azam is a popular musical drama. The play is directed by Feroze Abbaas Khan, and Marathi actress and singer Priyanka Barve plays the role of Anarkali.