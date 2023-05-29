Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim Defends Woman Eating In A Niqab; Says 'Ate Exactly Like This...'

Former actress Zaira Wasim, nown for her debut in the film Dangal alongside Aamir Khan, made headlines when she decided to leave her acting career in 2019. She cited religious beliefs and faith as the reason for her retirement. Despite stepping away from acting, Zaira maintains an active presence on Twitter, where she frequently shares quotes and poems. In a recent instance, she responded to a photo of a woman wearing a niqab while eating, saying that it is purely a matter of personal choice.

Zaira shared her response on Twitter on Sunday to a post by a user featuring a picture of a woman wearing a niqab while eating. The user captioned the picture, “Is this a choice of a human being?" Zaira, in her tweet, mentioned attending a wedding recently where she ate in a similar manner. She wrote that it all boils down to personal choice and added that despite being urged to remove her niqab by others, she chose to keep it on. Zaira added, “We don’t do it for you. Deal with it." See her tweet below.

Zaira Wasim forayed into Bollywood with her debut in the film Dangal in 2016, portraying the character of young Geeta Phogat. Following that, she starred in Aamir Khan Productions’ Secret Superstar in 2017. Her final film before quitting acting was The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra. Zaira announced her retirement through a post on social media, attributing religious reasons for her decision to leave the world of Bollywood. She played the lead role of Aisha Chaudhary in the film.