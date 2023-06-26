Danish Sait And Naveen Shankar Team Up For Sports Drama Kirik’et 11

The last collaboration between KRG Studios and actor Naveen Shankar, Guru Hoysala saw the actor playing a menacing villain. The film won critical acclaim and did well at the box office. Now the studio is once again collaborating with Naveen but this time the actor has shed all the savagery and villainy for a completely different genre of movie, a subject that the whole country is crazy about. Naveen Shankar and KRG Studios are joining hands again for a project titled Kirik’et 11, a sports drama revolving around cricket.

The name of the project is interesting as it is a play of words. While Kirik et certainly is a variation of cricket, the word Kirik means a quarrel in Kannada. According to Karthik Gowda, the film revolves around two youths whose lives have been falling apart and they choose cricket to bring their lives back on track. He also said that Kirik’et 11 is set against a rural backdrop. Danish Sait also joins Naveen Shankar in this sports drama. The announcement of the project and title coincides with the 40th anniversary of India’s World Cup victory.