Darling Krishna And Milana Nagaraj Are All Hearts In Their Paris Vacation, See Pics

Kannada stars Darling Krishna and his wife Milana Nagaraj have been painting the town red with their romantic vacation pictures in Paris. The lovebirds are shelling out major couple goals from the city of love, looking nothing but adorable together. Darling Krishna tied the nuptial knot with actress Milana Nagaraj on February 14, 2021. One glance at their social media profiles will take you on a dreamy tour of their mushy photos together. Recently, Darling Krishna dropped another streak of pictures with Milana from their travel diaries on Instagram which has left us gushing yet again.

Darling Krishna and Milana twinned in white ensembles in the clicks. Milana was dressed in an uber-chic co-ord set, that comprised a subtly-patterned crop top, that she teamed up with a pair of high-waist jeggings. Exuding holiday vibes, Milana sported a pair of gold-framed, black sunglasses and a beige-coloured ruffle hat, presumably to keep away the scorching rays of the sun. The actress rounded off her simple avatar with hoop earrings, a shade of pink lipstick, and open tresses.

Darling Krishna perfectly matched his wife’s style game. He donned a round-collared shirt, pairing it with shorts. He slipped into white sneakers, completing his vacation look. The only contrast in Darling Krishna’s all-white attire was a pair of uber-cool black sunglasses and a wristwatch. The Kannada actor sported a full-bearded look. The couple clicked against some pristine locations of hanging lanterns, and gushing rivers, standing arm-in-arm and flashing their beaming smiles.

Earlier, Darling Krishna and Milana spent some romantic moments at the Eiffel Tower. The actor shared a set of pictures on Instagram from the location. The celebrity pair posed against the towering Eiffel Tower, looking cheerful. While Darling Krishna wore a sophisticated white jacket with a pair of denim jeans, Milana walked right into our hearts in a strapless, vibrant red sundress.

On the work front, Darling Krishna and Milana were last seen in the romance drama Love Birds. Helmed by PC Shekar, the film delved into the lives of a modern-age married couple who struggles to stay together while also wanting to have independent lives. Love Birds also stars

Samyuktha Hornadu, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, and Rangayana Raghu in key roles