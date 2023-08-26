Darshan Thoogudeepa And Director Prem To Collaborate After 20 Years? Here's What We Know

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, fondly referred to as the Challenging star by his fans, may reunite with the director Prem, after a gap of 20 years. They had last teamed up for the 2003 hit film Kariya. As of now, the title of Darshan and Prem’s film has not been finalised. Reports of the collaboration of both artists started to surface on the internet when KPN Productions said that they would make a big announcement in a couple of days.

KVN Productions has unveiled a poster on Instagram that further strengthens the speculations regarding these reports. The poster includes the letter D in bold which potentially refers to the D in Dboss. For those who don’t know, Darshan is referred to as Dboss as well by his fans. This has provided a possible clue to the fans who feel that KVN Productions is likely to announce a film with Darshan and Prem.

The poster of the untitled film by KVN Productions reveals an entire landscape destroyed due to fire. Only a huge building, which feels like a palace of some kind, far in the background is safe from the destruction. This particular backdrop may point out that Prem and Darshan have teamed up for an action entertainer. As of now nothing can be said for certain and KVN Productions will reveal more about this film on September 24 as indicated in the poster. The production house captioned the picture, “It’s gonna be MASSIVE!"

One of the social media users tweeted that Darshan starrer historical films are always bound to be a blockbuster.

Darshan is currently busy with Kaatera, directed by Tharun Sudhir. Earlier, while unveiling the poster of the film, Sudhir tweeted, “The hidden mystery is finally ready to erupt as #D56 has unchained itself to answer the wait!! A fiery glimpse into the universe of #KAATERA #KaateraUnravels - https://youtu.be/eqF2fn-0TVU #HappyBirthdayDboss @dasadarshan @TharunSudhir @RocklineEnt @Radhanaram_ @harimonium."