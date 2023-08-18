Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Darsheel Safary To Play A Cricketer And Arun Govil, A Kashmiri Pandit In The Upcoming Film Hukus Bukus

Darsheel Safary and Arun Govil are all set to headline Hukus Bukus.
Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 16:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Darsheel Safary, Arun Govil and Gautam Vig starrer feature film Hukus Bukus, helmed by director Vinay Bhardwaj and Saumitra Singh is touted to be a tale deeply rooted in the Kashmiri Pandit experience, which resonates with the ongoing debates surrounding religious sites and heritage preservation, notably the Gyanvapi Mosque and the Ayodhya Temple.

Wherein Darsheel Safary embodies the character of a young cricket enthusiast. Arun Govil, a revered figure in the world of cinema, delivers a performance that adds depth and authenticity to the film’s narrative, making it a truly memorable experience.

One of the Director Vinay Bhardwaj shreds light on the meaning of Hukus Bukus and states, “The film’s title itself carries profound significance, drawing from the poignant Kashmiri lullaby “Hukus Bukus," which translates to “Why are you killing us when the maker of both of us is same god ?" The lullaby, much like the film’s narrative, is a reminder of a shared origin, questioning the violence and division that has marred the essence of unity."

    • Director Saumitra Singh further added, “This film is not about God or Faith but about a belief of an ordinary man who wants to undo a wrong. It showcases that we as a community can strive together while cherishing our common things and appreciating the cultural differences.Somewhat based on a true story, Kashmir becomes an automatic setting for the story. Also, if it can happen there, then it can be done anywhere else in the world."

    Presented by Dr. Raju Chadha & Produced by Asees Chadha & Ravina Thakur & All India Distribution by PVR INOX Pictures.

    first published: August 18, 2023, 16:47 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 16:47 IST
