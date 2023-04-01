Dasara Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani Film Earns Over 53 Crores Globally

Nani’s much-awaited pan-Indian film Dasara was released in theatres and has successfully entertained fans and critics alike. The film has garnered rave reviews its box office numbers are proof. On day 2, the film minted over Rs 53 crore at the ticket window globally. The action-packed film has surpassed Bholaa setting a high box office benchmark.

Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the film is Nani’s highest-budget film to date and while it has received immense appreciation from critics, some viewers are also drawing comparisons between Dasara, KGF, and Pushpa. However, after watching the movie fans open up about how different Dasara is from the others.

Ahead of the film’s release, there were comparisons drawn between the three blockbuster movies- Dasara, KGF, and Pushpa. However, viewers have now taken to Twitter and shared that the three films are different. One of them wrote, “When audiences come to theatres, they’ll be presented with a ‘new world’. Dasara is visually different from the two movies. The characters are very different. When people will watch Dasara in theatres, its going to be an exceptional movie experience for them."

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “It’s much more than a typical action thriller. This movie is a full paisa wasool movie." Not just this some claimed that viewers preferred to watch the original South content over Bollywood remakes of south films like Bholaa.

Dasara’s multi-lingual worldwide release is a testament to the filmmakers’ confidence in the film’s content and its ability to appeal to a wider audience. Fan’s statement about the film being different from KGF and Pushpa suggests that the movie stands apart from the rest.

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela Dasara takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition, and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, and Sai Kumar in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Two OTT platforms have bagged the streaming rights of Dasara. While Netflix has got the streaming rights to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, Hotstar has got the Hindi streaming rights. The movie will hit the digital platform after almost 8 weeks.

Read all the Latest Movies News here