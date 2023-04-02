Dasara Box Office: Nani's Film Crosses Rs 70 Cr Worldwide In Just 3 Days

Ever since Nani starrer Dasara has been released, the film has been getting a great response from both, critics and the audience. Now, it has been reported that the film has crossed Rs 71 crore mark (gross) worldwide in just three days.

Dasara registered an opening of Rs 38 crore in India. On day two, the film’s collection spiked to over Rs 53 crore at the ticket window globally. However, following day three, it has now been reported that the film has collected a total of Rs 71 crore (gross) worldwide so far.

Nani’s Dasara has also surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa at the box office. The film has collected a little over Rs 30 crore so far.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition, and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. The film revolves around a boy named Dharani, played by Nani. It is a story of love, heartbreak, friendship, and revenge. Dasara is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi. Besides Nani, it also stars Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, and Sai Kumar in key roles.

News18 Showsha’s review of Dasara reads, “It is the climax of the film that will give you goosebumps and is worth watching. It is a complete package. Besides Nani’s killer expressions and top-notch action sequences, it is a visual treat too. The makers create magic on screen with this never-seen-before climax and it is worth all the wait. Pat on the back of cinematographers too!"

Meanwhile, two OTT platforms have bagged the streaming rights of Dasara. Meanwhile, two OTT platforms have bagged the streaming rights of Dasara. While the film will be available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, it will also be made available on Hotstar in the Hindi language. However, the film will hit the digital platform after almost 8 weeks.

Read all the Latest Movies News here