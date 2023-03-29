Dasara Star Nani Makes Big Statement, Says 'A Film Doesn’t Become Pan-Indian Just By...'

Telugu superstar Nani is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Dasara. It will be released tomorrow i.e March 30. While fans are waiting for the movie, Nani has made a big statement now. In a recent interview, the actor mentioned he does not feel that he has jumped on the ‘pan-Indian’ wagon and went on to call Dasara a ‘Telugu film’ which is being released in multiple languages.

“Dasara is a Telugu film that we felt will appeal to audiences across languages. Hence, we decided to release it in multiple languages. Dasara is set in a world that’ll be alien to Telugu as well as Hindi audiences. That’s what makes this film unique. A film doesn’t become pan-Indian just by being released in five languages," Nani told Hindustan Times.

The superstar further cited SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and explained how the Prabhas starrer was also not a pan-India movie when the first part was released. “When Baahubali 1 was released, it wasn’t a pan-Indian film. After audiences lapped up the first part in a big way, the hype around the second part grew manifolds and that naturally made Baahubali 2 a truly pan-Indian project. It’s the same case with the KGF series and Pushpa. Audiences make a film pan-Indian with their acceptance," Nani added.

Meanwhile, during the interaction, Nani also talked about his role in Dasara and revealed how it took him a while ‘to get used to the character’ when he started shooting. “I still remember the first day of the shoot. It was one take after another and Srikanth was just not satisfied. It was after I took a small break and sat down with him, I sensed what he was looking for," he said.

Besides Nani, Dasara also stars Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani and Sai Kumar in key roles. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi. It is directed by debutant Odella Srikanth.

