Superstar Nani is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Dasara. While fans are waiting eagerly for the film, Nani has been travelling across the country to interact with fans and promote his movie. As a part of the same, on Saturday, the actor visited Jaipur where he received a thunderous response from his fans. He also visited the famous Hawa Mahal as he explored the city along with his fans.

In the pictures that have now surfaced on social media, Nani can be seen posing in front of the iconic Hawa Mahal. Besides this, the actor also visited a college in the city to meet his young fans. Check out some of the pictures from Nani’s Jaipur visit here:

Talking about his Jaipur visit, Nani shared, “After Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad, I was thrilled to meet the people of Jaipur and ecstatic with all the things they had to say about ‘Dasara’ and how excited they are about the film. The energy and love I’ve received from Jaipur is really overwhelming and I can’t wait for them to watch the film."

The trailer of Dasara was released earlier this month. “The world of cinema is now getting more inclusive and expanding like never before. There is no longer a concept of a north film or a south film. It’s an Indian film for an Indian audience. I am grateful to the audience for all the love and support they are giving," Nani said during the trailer launch in Lucknow.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi ‘Dasara’ stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar. Written & Directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc, the film is all set for its big nationwide release on 30th March.

