Dasara to Fidaa: 5 Telugu Movies That Portray Telangana’s Culture Beautifully

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are both Telugu-speaking states. People of these two states have lived together for a long time under the umbrella of Andhra Pradesh, but their cultures differ slightly in terms of language and food habits. The spoken language in Telangana also contains a few Urdu words. The region has long been under Nizam’s rule, so its culture is different too. The following Telugu films attempted to explore and depict the culture of Telangana, its people and more. Read on.

Balagam

Advertisement

Venu Yeldandi wrote and directed this family drama film. His directorial debut was produced by Dil Raju productions and stars Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram. The film Balagam explores the state’s village culture, the localites’ values and emotions, all of which are intertwined with a story of a rural family.

Dasara

This Telugu action thriller film, directed by debutant Srikanth Odhela, tells the story of a coal miner based in Singareni Coal mines of Godavarikhani, Telangana. The film tries to explore the hardships of coal mine workers, their daily life and struggles. It features Nani and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.

RRR

This patriotic film depicts the meaningful friendship between two warriors and their joint fight against the British Raj. It tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR plays a Telangana tribal. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli and also starring Ram Charan in lead roles, went on to win the Oscars for its song Naatu Naatu.

Fidaa

It is set in rural Telangana and tells the story of a strong-willed village girl (Sai Pallavi) and an NRI from the US with Indian ties. Telangana’s culture was well-reflected in this film through its songs and dialogues.

Rudramadevi

Advertisement

This Telugu biographical action drama film is based on the life of a prominent Telangana ruler from the Kakatiya Dynasty. The movie is written and directed by Gunasekhar and stars Anushka Shetty in the titular role as Rudramadevi, alongside an ensemble star cast from Tollywood including Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Krishnam Raju, and Prakash Raj.

Read all the Latest Movies News here