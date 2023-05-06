Dear ARMY, BTS Star RM Has A Heartfelt Message For You

BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM (Rap Monster) recently reflected on his life in a lengthy yet heartwarming letter addressed to fans from all across the globe. He shared his thoughts on Weverse (Korea’s Twitter) articulating what he’s feeling at the moment, while also looking back at BTS’ debut 10 years ago in retrospect. The rapper-dancer might be the next in line from BTS to depart for his mandatory service and he articulated his worries about accepting military life in his note. RM explained these days he’s been trying to discover his real self all while striving hard to live in the present. In addition to this, he often gets curious if his fandom is doing alright.

“Sometimes, no, actually, I’m often curious. About your regards, thoughts, sadness, hope, and despair, what you believe in now, what you want to believe in, what you are chasing," he wrote. Growing up, the K-pop idol is learning the value of silence. He asserts there are times when he feels endlessly happy and sad, and there are times he gets embarrassed watching his past videos. “Sometimes I’m confident and then I’m not," the rapper-dancer added.

He hinted about his impending enlistment in the military, “To be honest, I am curious and a bit scared about what it’ll be like when I go and come back." RM notes how time flies quickly and with that comes changes. “I don’t want to irresponsibly ask and beg for everyone’s love," he continued. Rather than hanging on to it, he wants to strive hard to achieve it believing love will come naturally. The rapper-dance also highlighted BTS’ tenth anniversary is drawing closer.

While concluding the letter, RM comforted his fans writing, “I’m sure there are a lot of hard times for you, too. It’s going to be painful. Take care! I’ll be curious about it from time to time to time. With my writing and letters, I’ll deliver my love to you." He wants his well-wishes to look after themselves, “Be careful of the rain! Be careful not to catch a cold! When you’re about to forget I’ll be right back. Stay healthy!"

It is important to note the BTS leader has not made his enlistment plans official as of yet. Band member Jin departed to complete the mandatory service in December 2022, the second one to follow suit was J-Hope in April 2023. The K-pop group is currently on a hiatus with members focusing on solo projects. After completing their military service, the band is set to regroup in 2025.

