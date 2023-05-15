Dear Parineeti And Raghav, Mom Reena Chopra Is Feeling Truly Grateful

If you cannot stop thinking about the dreamy engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, know that you’re not the only one! The couple, who has been the talk of the town for the past few months, finally made their union official in a private and intimate ceremony on Saturday night. It was a true celebration of love and togetherness.

Parineeti Chopra’s engagement with Raghav Chadha has truly touched the hearts of fans, but none more so than her mother, Reena Chopra. In a heartfelt note on social media, Reena Chopra expressed her gratitude and joy, calling it a moment that reaffirmed her faith in a higher power. “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them," she wrote while sharing daughter Parineeti and Raghav Chadha’s picture from their engagement.

She also thanked those congratulating and showering blessings on the couple. “I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them," she added.

The couple exchanged the rings in Delhi’s Kapurthala House surrounded by their near and dear ones. They took to their respective social media handles to announce the happy news in a sweet and synchronised post. Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Everything I prayed for… I said yes…Waaheguru ji meher karan," while Raghav Chadha tweeted, “Everything I prayed for… She said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan…"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony was a star-studded affair, with many prominent politicians and celebrities in attendance. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, and were among the politicians who graced the occasion. The couple’s close friends and family members, including Manish Malhotra, Mika Singh, Sahaj Chopra, and Shivang Chopra, were also present to bless the newly-engaged couple.

Even Parineeti Chopra’s cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra flew down to India for the special occasion. In a special post for her younger sibling, she shared her excitement and said “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav… Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been friends for a long time. Interestingly, the two studied together at the London School of Economics