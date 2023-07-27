Debutant Director Devan's Experimental Movie Depicts Love Story Among Dogs

In a refreshing departure from the norm, director Devan introduced a unique concept in the Indian film industry with his debut movie, Valatty: Tale of Tails. The experimental Malayalam film, released on July 21, 2023, revolves around a heartwarming love story between dogs and provides a glimpse into the intriguing world of canine communication.

In a country where dogs are believed to possess emotions, Valatty stands out as one of the rare films centred entirely around these beloved four-legged companions. The film showcases the bond between two dogs living in the same society, unravelling their unique way of expressing affection and camaraderie.

The film’s trailer offered a glimpse of the connection between a dog and a human, adding to the anticipation among audiences. Drawing comparisons to movies like Charlie 777 and Neymar, Valatty distinguishes itself by delving into the emotional lives of its canine protagonists.

With almost four years invested in the making of the film, Valatty is a labour of love for the director and the entire team involved. Training a cast of 100 dogs was no small feat, requiring a year of patient efforts from the dedicated crew. The director expressed heartfelt gratitude to the owners of the dogs, whose cooperation and support played a pivotal role in bringing the film to fruition.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Devan shed light on the challenges faced during the shoot with the canine cast. Capturing scenes involving the dogs in various situations demanded precision and careful planning. The film showcases diverse dog breeds, including Labradors, Dobermans, Rottweilers, and Afghan Hounds, each lending its unique charm to the narrative. To facilitate smoother shooting, the dogs were trained using camera-like toys, enabling the team to capture the desired shots effectively.

Ensuring the welfare and safety of the canine stars remained a top priority throughout the production. Under the supervision of Animal Protection Board officials, the entire shooting process was carried out with utmost care and sensitivity towards the animals. The climactic scene featuring 100 dogs barking in unison required ten days of dedicated shooting, a testament to the filmmaker’s dedication to creating a visually captivating experience.