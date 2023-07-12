Debuting Opposite Rishi Kapoor To Leaving Films After Marriage, Check Shoma Anand's Journey

It is a huge deal to step into the Bollywood industry with a legend like Rishi Kapoor. Actress Shoma Anand started her career with Barood in 1976 opposite Rishi Kapoor. It was Pramod Chakrborty’s romantic-crime movie. Making a mark in Bollywood with such a big hero is a significant achievement, and Shoma established her identity right from her debut movie.

Although she didn’t face a shortage of work after this movie, she often received supporting roles instead of lead roles. Her continuous success in movies also helped her get much more work in the industry. Some notable films in which she has played significant characters include Ghar Ek Mandir, Pativrata, Ghar Dwaar, Pyaar Ka Mandir, and Bade Ghar Ki Beti, among others.

Shoma Anand also appeared in every other movie alongside actor Raj Kiran during the 1980s and 1990s and was always remarkable in her acting. It seemed like the roles of Raj Kiran’s wife, played by her, were tailor-made for her.