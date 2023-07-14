Deepa Sahi Opens Up On Bold Love Scene With Shah Rukh Khan In Maya Memsaab, Says 'I Got Giggly...'

When Shah Rukh Khan’s Maya Memsaab was released in 1993, the film grabbed everyone’s attention for the actor’s bold lovemaking scene Deepa Sahi. As the film recently completed 30 years, Deepa recalled the bold scene and shared how she was a little uncomfortable in the beginning.

“I did get giggly at first (a sign of being uncomfortable) but then you got to do what you got to do. I did brood a bit about being misunderstood at the time of release, but I think 99.99 % of people got the intention," she told Bollywood Hungama.

“I remember at a terrace party, someone told Shakti Samanta ji, who was the Chief of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) then, that he was partial to allowing Ketan Mehta bold scenes but imposed cuts for even some dance moves for the others. And he graciously replied, “You make a piece of poetry Ketan has made, and I promise not to impose any cuts!" That was amazing!" the actress added.