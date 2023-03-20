Film producer Deepak Tijori was reportedly co-producing and acting in a thriller with Mohan Gopal Nadar. However, things went haywire, and the latter duped him of Rs 2.6 crores. Deepak Tijori has now filed a complaint against producer Mohan Gopal Nadar at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai.

Reportedly, Tijori filed an FIR on March 15. The case has been registered by Mumbai Police and Mohan is booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC.

According to ANI, Mumbai Police has already begun investigating the matter. Deepak told Mumbai Police that Mohan joined him to co-produce a thriller named Tipppsy. The actor was supposed to direct the project. He also revealed to the cops that the film was scheduled to be shot in London in 2019.

Since the film was not completed in time, Deepika asked for the repayment of the money. While Mohan kept dodging him by giving excuses, Deepak said that the cheques provided by Mohan kept bouncing and which is why he decided to file a complaint against him. The officer at Amboli said that they have started the investigation and no arrest has been made so far.

ANI earlier tweeted, “Bollywood actor & director Deepak Tijori filed a case of cheating at Amboli police station. The actor alleged that he was duped of Rs 2.6 cr by co-producer Mohan Nadar, who joined him to produce a thriller film. Case has been registered under sec 420 & 406 of IPC & probe initiated: Mumbai Police."

Deepak Tijori has been part of several commercially hit films like like Aashiqui, Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Anjaam, Ghulam, Baadshah among others.

