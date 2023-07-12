Deepika Das, In White Dress, Steals The Show In Aesthetic Photos

Deepika Das is a well-known name in the Kannada film industry. The actress has established herself with her stellar performances and has been gaining a sizable fan following. From time to time, she dishes out glamorous photos of herself in some spectacular and exotic locations. Deepika has quite an impeccable knowledge of fashion and styling and often sends her fans into a frenzy with her photos. This time, she caught our attention with her white dress and some statement artefacts in her photos. Many of Deepika Das’ photos are extremely aesthetic. Her recent Instagram post is proof. She looked stylish in a white dress with short frilly sleeves and a high neck.

She paired her outfit with white Crocs having small prints, colourful wristlets, and a white purse with golden details in it. She posed against a light grey sofa and white walls inside a room. In one of the photos, you will be able to spot a framed photo of a Sphinx; while in another, she posed with colourful wall hangings. In other photos, you can see two Maasai Mates’ busts and an artistic bronze statue.